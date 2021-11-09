Orville Henry Fiedler, 93, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born in St. Louis, MO, on November 6, 1927, the son of Henry N. and Elizabeth (Carnes) Fiedler. Orville married Norma L. Boede at Zion Lutheran Church in Batchtown, IL, on April 3, 1948.
Orville is a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked for Ford and Lincoln Mercury Dealerships as a parts manager for over 30 years. Orville was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, where he participated in the Men’s Club and many church sponsored activities. He loved nature; supporting and participating in Migratory Water Fowl events. Orville enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening, travel, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his two children, Pamela (Gene) Henke of Nolensville, TN, and Gayla (David) Broadway of St. Charles, MO; a sister, Shirley Pepper of Owensboro, KY; five grandchildren, Rachel (Tony) Tompkins, Jessica (Mitchell) Wilkerson, Kristin (Brian) Meyers all of Nashville, TN, Keith (Alyssa) Broadway of O’Fallon, MO, and Kyle (Kristen) Broadway of Mt. Airy, MD; and ten great-grandchildren, Beckett, Alaina, Ellis, Skylar, Bryce, Clara, Caroline, Ada June, Henry, and Eliza. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Delores (Fiedler) and Harold Boede.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church or School and/or Migratory Water Fowl.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com