Orville Eugene Engle, age 84, of Alton, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born October 6, 1936, in Peoria, IL, the son of Orville L. and Naomi (Tracy) Engle. He married Alsie Bennett in 2007 at Godfrey United Methodist Church and she survives.
Orville had served in the Alton Moose Lodge #951 as a Past Governor. He had been a truck driver before retirement.
In addition to his wife, Alsie; he is survived by four daughters and their husbands, Laura and Dean Garrett, Georgia and Bud Rands, Jenny and Don Hyman, all of E. Alton, and Melissa Romack of Granite City; three step-sons and their wives, Robert and Brenda Bennett of Fort Lawn, SC, Mark and Mary Bennett of Springfield, IL, and Tim and Kathy Bennett of Arnold, MO; two grandchildren, Gage Hyman, and Kelly Hyman; and three great-grandchildren, Damijon, Domynik, and Maliah; two sisters, Edith Garrison and Nedra Barnes of McLeansboro; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marlyn; two brothers, Claude and George Tracy; and two sisters, Virginia and Ruth.
Cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no visitation or service as per his wishes.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alton Moose Lodge #951.
