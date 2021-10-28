To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Oran L. Fuller please visit our Sympathy Store.
Oran L. Fuller, 95, died at 12:11 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born October 10, 1926 in Alton, he was the son of Oran J. and Clara L. (Berry) Fuller. Mr. Fuller served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and received an honorable discharge. He was a 60 year member of Sheet Metal Workers #268, a member of the VFW Post 1308 Honor Guard, a 32nd Degree Mason, and a Charter member of the AMA. He was an avid Harley Rider, hunter, hobby gunsmith and knife maker. On June 1, 1959 he married the former Ann Bosco in Alton. She preceded him in death on September 28, 2004. Surviving is his companion of many years, Jan Wood of East Alton, a son, Kevin Fuller (Laura) of Alton, step-daughters, Nancy, Frances, Patricia, Darlene, Debra, Beth and Becky. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren including, Jeremy Runge, Daniel Runge, Jamie Waggoner, Frankie Stogsdill, Wade Tyler and Chad Tyler, and numerous great grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308. Memorials may be made to the VFW Post 1308. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
