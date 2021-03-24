Ora Basil Anderson Jr., 84, died at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. He was born August 19, 1936 in West Alton, MO. Mr. Anderson retired from Labor Union #660. Surviving are two grandchildren, Tom (Amber) Silk of West Alton, MO and Brandon Anderson of West Alton, MO, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. His daughter, Susan Silk passed away later the same day that he died. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by wife Kathy, and a daughter, Deborah Lynn Anderson. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend David Arendell will officiate. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in West Alton, MO. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information can be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Charles, Mo., woman dies in I-70 crash
- Madison County to host e-waste collection events
- Goins: Opponents are spreading falsehoods in Alton mayor's contest
- Madison County to distribute $3.3 million for mortgage assistance
- Frank Lee McAtee
- Fitz celebrates second anniversary at Madison County Courthouse
- Police looking for missing Grantfork teen
- Grand jury indicts East Alton woman for stealing SSI funds from daughter
- Corps closes access areas along Mississippi River
- Carol Titsworth