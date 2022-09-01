Olympian Woods

Olympian George Woods, 79, moved to Heaven on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
George was born in Portageville, MO, on February 11, 1943, and moved to Sikeston as a baby. He was the only son born to George R. and Bonnie L. (Johnson) Griffin.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years Jean (Ross) Woods of Edwardsville, IL; his son, Andrew Woods; and a daughter, Lisa Hankins; sisters-in-laws, Dorothy (Howard) Harkey, and Doris Evans; nieces and nephews, Max (Cecile) Harkey, Theresa Buresh, Lynn (Bill) Suhre; and many other family members who loved him dearly.
George was on three Olympic teams, one in 1968 in Mexico City, one in 1972 in Munich, Germany, and one in 1976 in Montreal, Canada. He won the silver medal in 1968 and 1972, and set many numerous records in the shot put, won a world record of 72 foot and 2 ¾ inches in 1974 which stood for over 10 years.
More than his accomplishments in sports, his desire as a born-again Christian was to see people give their hearts to Jesus.
George graduated from SIU-Carbondale, IL with a BS Degree, and again graduated from SIU-Edwardsville, IL with an MS. Until his retirement in 2001 he was employed at SIU Edwardsville, IL. He will be remembered as a man who was intensely devoted to his faith, his family, and his friends.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 10:30 am until time of service at 1 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor David Denton and Bob Mansfield as officiants. Burial will follow at Wood Lawn Cemetery in Edwardsville.
