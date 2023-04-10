Dateline: Alton
O. Fern Smith, 97, of Alton, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
She was born on September 11, 1925, in Collinsville, IL, the daughter of Daniel and Minnie (Larson) Higgins. She married Lonnie Aldon Smith on December 6, 1941. He preceded her in death in April of 2013.
Fern was a member of Bethalto United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling and golf. She was a member of the Women's Group at BUMC.
She is survived by her children, Pat Holbert of Alton, and Gary (Barbara) Smith of Chatham, IL; grandchildren, Debbie (Ken) Shawgo of Chatham, and Kim (Matt) Burlison of Lincoln, IL; and a great-granddaughter, Sophia Ann Shawgo.
Along with her husband, Lonnie, and parents, she was preceded in death by grandchildren, Dawn Hubbard and Timothy Smith; her siblings, Daniel Higgins, Marie Sepo, Lelia Varble, Betty Luly, and Alma Jean Marshall.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Mike Rayson will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials can be made to Bethalto United Methodist Church.
