Norma Lee Gayan, 73, of East Alton, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:08 pm, peacefully with her family by her side singing her favorite gospel hymns.
She was born on April 6, 1949, in Bertrand, MO, the daughter of Daniel “Dan” and Virginia (Harper) McPherson. She married Robert “Bob” Gayan at the First General Baptist Church in Wood River, on March 17, 1967. He preceded her in death.
Norma worked for home health care as an LPN. She was a member of Connect Christian Church in which she was very involved. Norma was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Gwendolyn (Brian) Garland of Wood River, Bobbie Nowlin of East Alton, and Robert Gayan, Jr. of East Alton; grandchildren, Alyssa (Josiah) Smith of Springfield, MO, Jacob Garland of Wood River, Nathan Garland of Wood River, Brandon Nowlin of East Alton, and John Nowlin of East Alton; great-grandchildren, Jesse Hammons and Chase Nowlin; siblings, Danny (Janie) McPherson of Sikeston, MO, and Mike (Pam) McPherson of Bethalto; and nieces and nephews, Justin (Danielle) McPherson of Godfrey, Jimmy (Donna) McPherson of New Jersey, Debi (Matt) Baker of Sikeston, MO, Tammie McPherson of Sikeston, MO, and David McPherson of Alton.
Along with her parents, and husband, Bob, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Don Gross; a niece, Karissa McPherson, and a nephew, Jared McPherson.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm at Connect Christian Church in South Roxana and continue on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 10 am until time of service at 11 am. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Hills Cemetery in East Alton. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to Connect Christian Church.
