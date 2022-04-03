Norma Jean McCane, 76, passed away April 1, 2022 at 8:54 am.
She was born July 20, 1945 to the late Leroy R. and Lorraine (Bailey) Thompson. She married Marshall Eugene McCane Sr on October 12, 1962.
Norma loved to play bingo and was an avid gambler. She will be missed by all that love her.
Surviving are her four children, Marshall E. and Tammy McCane Jr. of Alton, Billy and Dawn McCane of Delhi, Lori and Jackie Clark of Godfrey, and Amy Risinger of Godfrey; twelve grandkids; and 28 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Lorraine Thompson; her husband, Marshall E. McCane Sr.; a daughter, Cynthia McCane; a granddaughter, Kayla McCane; a grandson, Jesse Thomas; a son-in-law, Richard Risinger; a brother, Robert Thompson; and five sisters, Joyce Dublow, Helen Anderson, Dorothy Thompson, Margaret Grider, and Linda Thompson.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 10:00 am until the time of service at Noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery.
