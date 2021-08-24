Norma Humm, 91, of Alton, formerly of Moro, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Heritage Health in Staunton, IL. She was born February 21, 1930, in Kirksville, MO., the daughter of the late Howard & Stella (Burkeybile) Cooper of Laclede, MO. She is survived by one son, David H. (Claire) Bauer of Edwardsville; four grandchildren – Timothy D (Beth) Bauer of Roxana; Tiffany T. (Mark) Brase of Edwardsville, Eric (Jamie) Bauer of Godfrey and Michael D. (Tammy) Bauer of Edwardsville and eight great-grandchildren, Kolten, Riley, Peyton, Morgan, Kurt, Sarah, Samantha and Austin. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Norma taught school in Bethalto, St. Louis city and Alton for 15 years. After retirement, she, along with her friend and business partner, Doris Greer, owned and operated The Gift Nook at East Gate Plaza, East Alton and one in Belleville for 17 years. Later, they owned and operated Dorma’s Embroidery Shop in Bethalto.
Norma moved to Bethalto in 1962 and became a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Bethalto, where she taught Sunday school all the years she was a member. In 2003 she became an active member of the Holiday Shores Baptist Church, where she again taught Sunday school for several years. She has always enjoyed studying the Bible and teaching her classes.
She always looked forward to spending time with her family and seeing the little ones as they grew up. She was very proud of her sons and their families. She enjoyed sports of all kinds and participated as long as she could. She enjoyed sewing and making items that others would enjoy.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Gary R. Bauer, daughter-in-law Kathryn Brady Bauer, her brother and her two sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Community Christian Church, 2345 Union School Road, Alton, IL with Pastor Dave Burger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Christian Church.