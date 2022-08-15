Norma Davison

Norma Jean Davison, 63, passed away at 12:52 pm on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her home in Alton with her family by her side.
She was born on September 9, 1958, in Alton, the daughter of Norman Kenneth and Betty Rae (Slenker) Williams.
Norma married Norton Davison on November 23, 1977, in Springfield, IL. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2019.
She graduated from Alton High School and then worked as an associate at JCPenney. She loved playing games and spending time with friends and family.
Norma is survived by a son, Jacob Davison of Alton, a sister Mary Williams of Alton, Billy Williams of Pensacola, Florida and Edward Williams of Alton.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded by eight siblings.,
Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm, Friday, August 19, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 am, Saturday, August 20, 2022, with Pastor Roger Bruce officiating.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to the Siteman Cancer Center for Lung Cancer Research.
