Norma J. Cole, 81, passed away Monday, August 10, 2021 at Willow Rose Rehab and Nursing in Jerseyville.
Born December 10, 1939 in Alton, she was the daughter of Ralph Frederick and Freda Lenora (Summers) Bock.
Surviving are two sons, Ivan Cole and John Cole both of House Springs, MO; two daughters, Susan Sheets of Brighton, Linda Cunningham of Bunker Hill; three brothers, Donald Bock in Mississippi, Marvin Bock of Godfrey, Richard Bock in Virginia; and two sisters, Leona Hyman of Salem, MO and Emma Patterson of Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert Cole; and three brothers, Eugene, Raymond and Norman Bock.
No services have been scheduled at this time.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.