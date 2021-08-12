Noella Karl, 77, passed away at 1:55 a.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis.
Born Apr. 1, 1944 in Pinckneyville, IL, she was the daughter of Noel and Helen (Craig) Clark Riley.
Noella married David Twadell, who survives. Her children include Marti, Michael, Daniel, Robert, Dawn and Wayne; along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. On March 28, 1996 she married Michael H. Karl, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Daniel “Bob”; and her brother David Riley.
Noella worked as a bus driver for both Madison County Transit and for schools in Los Angeles, CA. She also owned and operated a clothing manufacturing business in California. She was an accomplished flautist and was a founding member of the ensemble Flute Alive. Noella and Michael played with various ensembles in St. Louis area, as well.
Noella’s faith was evident in her intimate relationship with her savior, Jesus Christ. She worshiped and remained active, until her illness, at River Bend Calvary Chapel in East Alton, IL.
A celebration of Noella’s life will be held at River Bend Calvary Chapel on Tuesday, August 17 at 6 p.m.
Memorials may be designated for River Bend Calvary Chapel, 4 St. Kevin Dr., East Alton, IL. 62024.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com