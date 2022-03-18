Nick Lee Wilson Sr., 62, of Collinsville, IL, passed away at 3:48 a.m. Thurs. Mar. 17, 2022 at his home while under hospice care.
He was born July 23, 1959 in Collinsville to the late Ann Marie (Galte) Smith and Lester Dale Wilson.
On Oct. 24, 1999, he and Angela Marie Moodey were married in Fairview Heights, IL. She survives in Collinsville.
Nick was a lifelong carpenter and had worked for Shell Oil. He was a member of A.A.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 children: Nick Lee Wilson Jr. of Collinsville, Amber Michelle (Jimmy) Paxton of MO and Kylie Nichole Wilson of Collinsville; 5 grandchildren: Trenton, Cody, Lucas, Marissa and Aden; 2 brothers: Gordon Wilson of Jerseyville, IL and Gary Wayne Smith Jr. of FL; and a sister: Dalena (Jim) Thorpe of Collinsville.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.