Nick Mikoff passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, one day before his 70th birthday, surrounded by his wife of 50 years, Barb (Sproull) Mikoff, his son Aaron, daughter-in-law Emily grandchildren Kara, Nate and David, his big brother Roscoe and his wife Rosie, his little sister Karen and her husband Terry, and his little sister Sue and her husband Garry, all of whom never left his side.
He is survived by all of the above and his Mother-in-law, June Sproull, his little brothers Bob Sproull and his wife Kathie, Gary Sproull and his wife Carol and many cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and our extended family Matt, Dianne, Dillon and Hayley Neibel.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents Roscoe R. Mikoff, Sr. and his mother, Dora Mikoff and his Father-in-law Robert J. Sproull.
He retired from Olin Brass after 33 years of service. Over the years he was a volunteer firefighter and EMT for Fosterburg, Bethalto and Brighton Fire Departments.
Nick was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend. He will be sadly
missed by all. We will all see you on the other side POP!!
Memorials may be donated in Nick’s name to your favorite charity.
Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.