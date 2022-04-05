Nicholas Owings West, Sr., 32, passed away 11:56 am, Saturday, April 2, 2022 in the emergency room of Alton Memorial Hospital of injuries sustained in an accident.
Born May 31, 1989 in Alton, he was the son of Christine Owings and Daren (Karlene Wray) West.
A member of the Rivercity Saints MC of Alton, he had worked as a carpenter for Adcraft, Inc in St. Louis.
On May 16, 2014 in Alton, he married Abbrin Pilger. She survives
Surviving in addition to his parents and wife are three sons, Evan, Zayden and Nicholas, Jr. West; three brothers, Dustin West, J.W. West, Jonathan Dale; sister, Erika Crawford; brothers-in-law, Collin Pilger, Dustin Silkwood, Ben Silkwood; sister-in-law, Mahala Silkwood; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:30 pm, Saturday, April 9 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Robert Smith will officiate.