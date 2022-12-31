Godfrey
Nicholas “Nick” Runtz, 68, died at 4:07 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at his home in Godfrey with his wife by his side.
He was born May 28, 1954 in Alton the son of the late Lewis Runtz and Patricia (Woulfe) Runtz, of Alton.
He retired from the Madison County Transit Authority as a van pool service coordinator. Nick enjoyed motorcycles, but his deepest passion was for Mopars with having a multitude of cars throughout his life.
On October 21, 2000 in Alton, he married Sheryl Gaines, and she survives, they met each other late in life and didn’t have the opportunity to have their own family, but they did discover they were soul mates.
Also surviving is his mother Patricia Runtz of Alton, one brother, Michael Runtz (Jean) of Godfrey and two sisters, Pamela Drew (Daniel) of Alton and Cheryl Ingle (Gary) of Alton, a step granddaughter, Kylie Bowers and multiple nieces and nephews.
Besides his father he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Jamie Bowers.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com