Nicholas Robin Mason, 41, of Wood River passed away the night of Monday, November 22nd, 2021. He was born October 13, 1980, to the parents of Kathleen Hanfelder-Mason and the late Harry Mason. Nick was a Roxana High School graduate class of 1998. He went on to graduate from Ranken Technical College in 2001. After college, he worked at Mistras Group for 18 years. Nick married his high school sweetheart, Julie Breckle-Mason, on Nov 1st, 2003. She survives with their four children: Nicholas Mason II, Noah Mason, Jackson Mason, and Jace Mason. Other Survivors include: his mother: Kathleen Mason, his grandmother: Betty Hanfelder, his sister: Melanie Wilson & her husband Steve, his brother: Christopher Mason & his wife Karen, his mother-in-law: Barbara Breckle, and his sister-in-law: Jennifer Stamper & her husband Dewayne; nieces & nephews include: Cara Woodward (Vincent), Sharlee Mason, Kendra Mason, Ryan Wilson, Lucas Wilson, Taylor Stamper, & Nicole Stamper; great nieces & nephews: Jasper Woodward, Daphnie Woodward, Kinley Murphy, & Easton Murphy; many special aunts & uncles: Larry Mason (Margo), Ricky Lynn Broaddus (Gary), Colleen Blasioli (Rick), Patrick Mason, Tracy Collins (Kirk), Rick Schwartz (Joan), Judy Hicks (Jeff), Lori Hanfelder-Maag (Tom); his lifelong best friend: Andy Stephens, and several other special cousins & extended family.
Nick was a devoted husband and father. He was at every sporting event, school play, and awards ceremonies that his boys participated in. He was incredibly proud of his four sons. He loved and adored his wife of 25 years (18 married). He loved and cared for them every day. They raised their boys together for the last 17.5 years. Nick and Julie taught their boys how to love truly by example. Nick was a friend to many. He was always someone you could count on to show up or help if needed. His heart was big; he will be remembered for all his generosity & kindness. Much of the community recognizes Nick Mason as the “Freak King.” He took over the Mason Mansion from his father and had been operating it every Halloween, in Wood River, for many years. He shared his love for Halloween with his family, friends, and the community. Haunt shows brought him joy, along with building his own haunted creation each year. He included anyone who wanted to participate in building, decorating, or scaring in the haunted house. Nick and Julie also gave back to their community. They were a part of the Wood River Enrichment Network working towards bettering the Wood River community. His generosity knew no bounds, and he will be deeply missed.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be 9:30am until time of services at 1pm on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery.
In accordance with current CDC guidelines, face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to EAWR Foundation for the Nick Mason Scholarship and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.