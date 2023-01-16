Nicholas Andrew Kampmann loved to talk and was quite a story teller. Anyone who knows him knows he always had something to say and would tell tall tales just to keep a conversation going. Throughout his life, Nicholas was a tree-climber, a mechanic, an asphalt repairman. His favorite activities were fishing, BBQ, and paint ball guns. Nick loved to socialize and be around people.
After Nick was diagnosed with a rare aggressive form of vasculitis and stricken with kidney failure in 2014, his lifestyle changed drastically. However, he still kept keeping on for many years, whilst remaining good company to others. When not socializing with others, Nick loved to eat pizza, watch the travel channel, and play games on his phone and computer. His favorite games to play were Doom, Command and Conquer, and Idle Miner.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, numerous relatives and friends. Nick did not marry, and he had no children. He is survived by many aunts and uncles, several cousins, his two siblings, and a niece and nephew.
Nick’s friends and loved ones plan to gather at a lake together and celebrate his memory by fishing and a barbeque. When and where is to be announced. Memorials can be made to the family at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home.