Neta D. Candela, 92, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at The Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto.
Born June 7, 1929 in Wood River, she was the daughter of William O. and Veneta (Vaughn) Cox.
Neta served many years on the Wood River-Hartford School District #15 Board; serving also on the Wood River Library Board; was an antique columnist for "The Alton Telegraph"; and was an avid gardener and lover of all animals.
On April 5, 1952 in Pocahontas, she married Anthony "Candy" Candela. He died July 3, 2000.
Surviving are two sons, Kevin (Jackie) Candela and Shawn Candela all of Godfrey; and daughter, Candace Candela (Jeff Bannister) of East Alton.
A graveside memorial service and burial will be held at 1 pm, Thursday, December 2 in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Alton 5 A's Shelter or Madison County Humane Society.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.