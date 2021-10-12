Neil O. Neunaber, 87, died October 9, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Neil was born in Litchfield, IL, on June 10, 1934, to Florence and Oscar Neunaber.
A retired executive from the Olin Corporation, he graduated from Washington University with a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering and earned a Master of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University. He later taught in the MBA program at SIU-Edwardsville.
Neil believed strongly in serving his community. He was a member of the Wood River Police and Fire Commission for 19 years and was its Chairman for 12 years. He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he served in various roles including Chairman of the Congregation for 20 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having first served in the Washington University ROTC, followed by 6 years of active duty and 8 years as a Reservist. Neil was honorably discharged in February of 1965.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Fernita J. Neunaber; two sons, Don (Lilburn, GA) and Doug (Wood River, IL). In addition, he is survived by two grandchildren, Jill (Lino) Rulli of Lake Elmo, MN, and David Neunaber of Bethalto, IL. He is preceded in death by his sister Neva Jean Griesbaum of Bethalto, IL.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 pm, Friday, October 15 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River.
Funeral service will be held at 10 am, Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.
Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
St. Paul Lutheran Church has been named the memorial.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.