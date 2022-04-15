Neil Edward Hale, 46, passed away at 11:35pm on Monday, April 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born on October 25, 1975, in Wood River, the son of Theresa Hale of East Alton. In addition to his mom, he is survived by a sister: Tracey Lamere of Alton, two brothers and a sister in law: Philipp and Angela Jackson of East Alton, Herbert Peel of Wood River, eight nieces: Sophia Robinson, Isabella Lamere, Audrey Lamere, Cora Warren, Kristiana Jackson, Noun Jackson, Olivia Jackson, Jolene Brown, and many other extended family and friends.
Neil enjoyed NASCAR, computers, and airplanes.
He was preceded in death by his sister: August Star Peel, his brother in law: Kyle Lamere, and a nephew: Johnathan Jackson Brown.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.