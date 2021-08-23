Nathan Gilreath, 44, passed away, unexpectedly on August 21, 2021.
Nate was a hardworking, entrepreneur who loved good friends, good food and spending time with his dogs, "Sam" and "Dean". He was a loyal, fiery, quick witted, and fun loving friend who will be missed.
He is survived by his parents, Peggy and Gene Gilreath; sister, Dawn Kessler, brother-in-law, John Kessler; his two nephews, Collin and Riley; his loving partner, Erin Hack, along with her two sons, Nolan and Neal; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Nate's Life that will be held at Bluff City Restaurant on Friday, August 27 from 5-8 pm.
As an expression of sympathy, the family asks for donations to be made to either the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.