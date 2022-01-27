Naomi Ruth Phegley, 88, passed away 4:30 PM, Friday, January 21, 2022, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy.
She was born on December 9, 1933, in Alton, IL, to Dallas and Nellie (Campbell) Baker
Naomi married Robert Phegley on May 14, 1955, at St. Matthew Church in Alton. They were happily married 65 years. Robert preceded Naomi in death on May 30, 2020.
Naomi graduated from Alton High School in 1951. She worked at Gately's Department Store and Owens-Illinois Glass, both in Alton, between 1951 and 1957, before becoming a full-time homemaker, devoted wife, and loving mother. Later, she worked at Alton High School in the cafeteria during lunch periods as a cashier.
After retiring in 1992, Naomi and Robert went on many road trips traveling the United States. Their adventures included visiting many National Parks, Historical Landmarks and even a trip across the border into Canada.
Naomi loved watching game shows with Robert, especially Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed board games and playing cards. When the family was together, one of the favorite pastimes was playing Scrabble.
Naomi is survived by her four children, Robert Phegley, Jr. of Anderson, IN, John (Ruth) Phegley of Lakewood Village, TX, Cynthia Phegley of Alton, IL and Warren (Marina) Phegley of St. Louis, MO; five grandchildren, Alec Phegley, Eric Phegley, Malena Phegley, Marisa Phegley and Mia Phegley; a sister, Nelrose Shive of Wood River, IL; a brother-in-law, Wayne (Elaine) Phegley of Godfrey, IL as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and good friends.
In addition to her husband, parents and parents-in-law, Naomi is preceded in death by two brothers, John Baker and James Baker; four sisters-in-law, Gertie Baker, Eileen Baker, Doris Fults and Natalie Phegley; three brothers-in-law, Richard Shive, Larry Fults and Kenneth Phegley, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 1 PM, Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Interment will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested people wish to the Alzheimer's Association.