Nancy Weishaupt

Nancy M. Weishaupt, 79, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born April 25, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert R. and Frances E. (Phenix) Lakin.
Nancy owner and operated "The Candy Pantry" in Rosewood Heights.
She married Lauren Weishaupt. He survives.
Surviving also are two sons, Jeff Weishaupt, Tim (Vanessa) Weishaupt all of Wood River; daughter, Melissa Weishaupt (Mike Allen) of Wood River; three grandchildren, Blake Weishaupt (Kayleigh Young), Brendan Weishaupt (Rebecca Juhl) and Nick Weishaupt; and a brother, L. Thomas Lakin of Rosewood Heights.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Stephen Lakin.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Alton 5 A's Animal Shelter.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.