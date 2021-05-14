Nancy Waltz, 69, of Godfrey, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at St. Anthony Healthcare in Alton.
She was born May 31, 1951 in Quantico, Virginia, the daughter of James and Gladys (Conrad) McGough. She married James R. Waltz on September 19, 1975 in Edwardsville and he preceded her in death on January 27, 2019.
Nancy was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joys were her family and spending time with them. Nancy will be remembered for her huge heart and the unconditional love she had.
She is survived by three sons and their spouses, Ryan and Jessica Waltz of Jerseyville, Corey and Penny Waltz of Alton, and Jacob and Alana Waltz of Missouri; nine grandchildren, Zeke, Gunnar, Bodey, Lily, Isabelle, Ezra, Braden, Avery, and River; her mother-in-law, Jeannette Waltz and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.
In addition to her husband, James; she is preceded in death by her parents James and Gladys McGough.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 11:00 am until the time of a Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BJC Hospice and/or the American Cancer Society.
