Nancy Lorraine Steward, 78, formerly of Wilsonville, passed away 9:08 am, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born in Alton on July 29, 1942, she was the daughter of Andrew Jackson and Mildred (Roady) Steward.
Surviving are her sons, Dennis Whaley, Tony Whaley, Chistopher "Casey" (Melissa) Whaley, Joe (Michelle) Whaley; daughters, Vicky Whaley (Craig Smith), Rebecca (Mike) Link, Theresa (Mike) Thornton; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and two sisters, Theresa and Natalie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three grandchildren; and 14 siblings.
Cremation rites were accorded and a family celebration will be held at a later date..
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.