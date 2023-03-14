Nancy Redman

Nancy R. Redman, 87, passed away at 4:59 pm on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Foxes Grove Supportive Living in Wood River.
She was born on April 4, 1935 in Alton, IL to Gerald and Elizabeth (Watson) Dalton.
She married Arthur Redman on November 21, 1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2013.
Nancy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. She stayed active by bowling and playing racquetball. Nancy enjoyed gardening, crafting, working on sewing projects and painting. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished grandmother.
Nancy is survived by a daughter, Linda (David) Pace of Shipman; two sons, Daniel Redman of Godfrey and Dean (Ehlly) Redman of NY; eight grandchildren, Amy (Ray) Khuhro, Michael (Dana) Redman, Ryan Pace, Lea Voorhees, Cari Young, Marcie Seiser, Rhonda Redman and Andrei Cantoria; nineteen great-grandchildren Jenna Redman, Jacob Redman, Dalton Khuhro, Spencer Khuhro, Grayson Khuhro, Abi (Brandon) Sarkissian, Lauren Pace, Bella Pace, Emmett Voorhees, Piper Voorhees, Wyllow Voorhees, Arlo Voorhees, Ayla (Dakota) Pace-Duvall, Zavy Blumstein, Cash Young, Olly Young, Alaina Seiser, Robbie Behnke, Emilo Redman; two great-great-grandchildren, Alivia Duvall and Jack Sarkissian; a brother, Ronald (Ginger) Dalton of TX and many, nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Funk and a brother, Jerry Dalton.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 am on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
