Nancy Jean Rancher (Heard, Schemmer), 83, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born on August 21, 1939, in Chino, California to Floyd and Maxine Heard (Jennings). She married Dale Schemmer on December 19, 1957, and remained married until his death on August 28, 1998. They had two sons. David and Steven Schemmer. She married Charles Rancher on December 22, 2000, he survives. Nancy Jean, drove school buses and was then promoted to manager with C & H Bus Company in the St. Louis School District. Later she managed the Desegregation Transportation Department in St. Louis for the state of Missouri, where she retired. She was baptized as on of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1963 and was a faithful member who attended the Kingdom Hall in Edwardsville. She truly enjoyed studying, teaching, and explaining the truths from the Bible about Jehovah God’s kingdom, and the wonderful future it will bring to mankind. She cherished and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was known for having a sincere interest in her friends and loved spending time with them. Her kind, dignified manner endeared her to many. She was known for her strong faith in God, love for the Bible and love for her family. When anyone talked with her, she was always encouraging and upbuilding. She also appreciated beautiful flowers and enjoyed caring for them. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, David (Denise) Schemmer of Edwardsville, Illinois and Steven (Marla) Schemmer of Edwardsville, Illinois; three grandchildren, Natalie (Milton) Draper of Edwardsville, Illinois, Dillon Schemmer of Collinsville, Illinois and Callie Schemmer of Edwardsville, Illinois; two great grandchildren, Preston Draper and Vivienne Draper; five stepchildren, Carmelita Jackson of St. Louis, Missouri, Monica Rancher of St. Louis, Missouri, Felicia Austin of Berkley, Missouri, Carle and Tramia Royston of Madison, Illinois and Nicole Royston of St. Louis, Missouri and two sisters, Rita (Robert) Widenhoefer of Moro, Illinois and Deborah Jarman of Independence, Missouri. In addition to her first husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Loewer and a brother, Jerry Heard. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Winesses, 3825 Blackburn Road in Edwardsville, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Edwardsville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and may also be accepted online at JW.org. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
