Nancy R. Bradley, 68, of Bethalto, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Ft. Myers, FL with her family by her side.
She was born on September 13, 1953, in Vandalia, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Betty (Schnake) Rubin. She married Steven J. Bradley in St. Peter, IL, on June 26, 1976.
Nancy was valedictorian of her high school class, graduating from Farina LaGrove High School in 1971. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville, and later received a Master’s Degree in Business Education. Her teaching career spanned nearly 40 years, starting at Hickey College and Edwardsville High School, with the majority of her career at Civic Memorial High School.
Nancy was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. In her younger years, Nancy enjoyed attending her daughter’s sporting events and CM wrestling meets and football games where her husband was a coach. She was also an avid fan of the Fighting Illini, Cardinals, and Blues. Upon retiring, she and Steve were “snowbirds” at their condo in Bonita Springs, Florida and also enjoyed riding their bicycles daily. Other interests included reading, exploring wineries, and being a champion Scrabble and Wordle player. But most important to her was being Nana to her grandchildren and showering them with delicious homemade treats and gifts.
Along with her husband, Steven, she is survived by her children, Kristin (Stephen) Slocum of Chesterfield, MO, and Kellie (Clark) Srum of St. Charles, MO; her grandchildren Grayson and Benton Slocum and Olivia and Madelyn Srum. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Rubin of St. Peter, IL, brother-in-law Stan (Sue) Bradley of Bethalto, sister-in-law Susie (Perry) Lorts of Edwardsville, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and her mother and father-in-law, Charlotte and Charles Bradley.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 4 pm to 7 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto and again on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 9 am until time of service at 10 am, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, where Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Friends and family are establishing a memorial scholarship in Nancy’s name to be awarded to a Senior at CMHS. Memorials can also be made to the American Cancer Society and/or Zion Lutheran Church.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com