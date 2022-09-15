Nancy McKenney

Nancy H. McKenney, 90, died at 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in Alton. She was born February 9, 1932 in Phoenix, AZ the daughter of the late Nolan H. and Nellie (Stevenson) Brown.
She was self-employed as an in-home healthcare provider and was a member of First Assembly of God in East Alton.
Surviving are two daughters, Teresa Frazier (Grady) of Grafton, Lori Smith (Kary) of Elsah, one son, Dell P. McKenney (Carol Melton) of East Alton, one daughter in law, Debra McKenney of Elsah, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one brother, Bill Brown of Pinole, CA, one sister, Mary Alice Haynes of Jacksonville, FL and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Jerome G. McKenney II, one brother, Nolan H. Brown, one sister, Lucille Shay and her former husband, Jerome G. McKenney.
Per her request she will be cremated. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com