Nancy A. Marcum, 65, of Edwardsville, IL died on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at River Crossings Care Center in Edwardsville, IL.
She was born on January 27, 1957 in Traverse City, MI to Hershal Evans and Louise (Dressel) Gale.
The loving mother and grandmother enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her mother; 3 daughters: Jennifer Krech of Granite City, IL, Jessica Krech of Edwardsville, IL and Amy (Erick Holtzer of Paragould, AR; 7 sons: Buddy Bishop of Granite City, IL, Chris (Amber) Marcum of Granite City, IL, Tim (Jenny) Marcum of Granite City, IL, Matt Marcum of Granite City, IL, Jeff (Jennifer) Marcum of Gillespie, IL, Josh (Megan) Marcum of Belle View, MO and Rickie Tellor of Granite City, IL; 33 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and 2 brothers: Mike Evans of St. Louis, MO and Bob Evans of CO.
Besides her father, Nancy is preceded in death by her step father, Dennis Gale; her significant other, Charles Widel; a brother, Steve Gale and a sister.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.