Reverend Nancy Jean Vandygriff, 72, of Godfrey, passed away at 4:46 PM on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Jerseyville surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 16, 1949 in Carlinville, IL., the son of John and Nola Marie (Hoover) Lutz. She married Samuel Vandygriff on February 14, 1969 in Alton. He preceded her in death on January 8, 2021.
Reverend Nancy proudly served the Open Door Fellowship congregation. She was a member of the Navy Mother’s Club and enjoyed crafting.
She is survived by a daughter, Stephanie (Matt) Lalor of East Alton; two sons, Mike Vandygriff of Jerseyville and Robert (Christie) Vandygriff of Alton; seven grandchildren, Donald (Emily) Vandygriff, Jamie (Jeff Ralph) Dapper, Catherine Vandygriff, Amanda Lalor, Aspen Vandygriff, Steven Vandygriff and Serah Vandygriff; five great-grandchildren, Cloud Vandygriff, Alexander Dierking, Thomas Dapper, Nola Dierking and Hunter Ralph; a sister, Juanita (James) McFall along with several nieces, nephews and good friends.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, David Lee Lutz and John Lutz; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Lutz and a daughter-in-law, Lori Lynn Vandygriff.
Per the family's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 pm at Open Door Fellowship, 929 Milnor Street, Alton, IL 62002.
Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences and tributes can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.