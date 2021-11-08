Nancy J. Bricker, 85, of Cottage Hills passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at River Crossing of Alton. She was born September 7, 1936 in Iowa to Donald and Doris (Boomershine) Townsend. She married James Bricker in 1980 in Medora.
Nancy enjoyed crocheting, painting, ceramics and fishing. She loved to travel and had a great sense of humor. She was very charitable person and was always willing to give her support or a helping hand.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, James Bricker of Cottage Hills; sons, Michael Townsend of O’Fallon, MO, David (Rhonda) Maroni of Medora, Joseph Maroni (Shannon) of Alton and Richard (Tammy) Maroni of Medora; ten grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Roberto Maroni; daughter in law, Nessie Townsend; brother, Richard “Dick” Townsend; sister and brother in law, Noni (Casey) Cook.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon, Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Burial will follow at Short Cemetery in Cottage Hills. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com