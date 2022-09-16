Nancy Holzer

Nancy Kay (Weeks) Holzer, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the age of 75. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home beside her loving husband Jim. She was born on September 22, 1946 to her mother, Dorothy and father, Maurice (Jim) Weeks. Nancy is survived by her husband Jim, her loving step daughter Erin, her sister Sue (Weeks) Harper (George), her cousin Debbie Corkery of Edwardsville, along with her Uncle Ed Winkle as well as many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, including her loving best friend Mary. Nancy lived her life to the fullest! She and Jim loved traveling and hiking in the West where they both totally enjoyed God’s miracles of nature. Nancy was a devout member of St. Mary Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church. Plans for a funeral Mass are pending. Nancy will be dearly missed by all who have crossed her path.
