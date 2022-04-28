Nancy Goodfellow

Nancy S. Goodfellow, EdD, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Geneva, IL. Nancy was born on April 1, 1940 in Highland, IL, the daughter of Curtis M. and Carolyn (nee Schippers) Spindler. Nancy graduated from Highland High School in 1958 as valedictorian. She received her B.A. Degree in Biology from Northwestern University in 1962, her M.S. degree in Biology from Northwestern University in 1964 and received her Doctorate in Education from Northern Illinois University in 1999.She was a Biology Professor at St. Xavier University of Chicago from 1979 until her retirement in 2006. Nancy was the recipient of the St. Xavier Award in 1995 for outstanding service to the University and the community by a faculty member. A testament to her dedication as a volunteer for the needy, she worked a number of years on a monthly basis at Hesed House, in Aurora, IL, and was a crew member of Habitat for Humanity projects across the Chicago metropolitan area, along with the states of Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Minnesota. Nancy was a lover of animals, especially dogs. She was passionate about the environment and recycling and believed each generation is obligated to leave earth environmentally better off than when they received it. Nancy loved to read, watch PBS and spend time with family and friends, always with a cup of coffee in her hand. Nancy was a lifelong sewing and quilting enthusiast and many of her creations will be cherished forever
She is survived by her children Stephanie (Jim) Stone and Malcolm (Sheila) Goodfellow; her grandchildren Melanie and Ian Goodfellow; sister-in-law Kathleen Spindler; brother-in-law William (Mary) Goodfellow; nephews John J. (Shea) Spindler, Jr. and Curtis (Suppara) Spindler; and niece Beth (Alan) Currie.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John J. "Jack" Spindler on 7/28/2017.
A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Highland City Cemetery, with Rev. Nancy L. Brooks, officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.