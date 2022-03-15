Nancy Cherry

Nancy Ann Cherry, 77, passed away 1:58 pm, Friday, March 11, 2022 at her residence.
Born September 23, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Walter Gleason and Ellen (McClenehan) Baehler.
She married Randolph C. Cherry, Sr in Alton. He died April 20, 2018.
Surviving are two sons, Randolph, Jr. (Tawana) Cherry, Gregory (Vici) Cherry; two daughters, Melissa Stewart, Lisa (Rick) Morgan; nine grandchildren, Randy, Ryne, Samantha, Tonya, Niki, Kyle, Ricci, MacKenzie, and Bryson, who was her caregiver; and two sisters, Mattie Price and Pat Zappa.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; great granddaughter, Eemani Foster; four brothers, Walter, Eddie, John and Butch Gleason; and sister, Alma Gleason.
A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be from 1 pm until time of service at 2 pm, Saturday, March 19 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Royce Roy will officiate.
Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.