Nancy Bennett

Nancy Lee Bennett, 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 11, 2022.
She was born May 29, 1937, in Colchester, IL; the daughter of Harold Duke and Louetta May (Vawter) Duke.
She worked for more than 15 years with the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She enjoyed gardening, travelling, golfing, camping, fishing, cooking and baking. She was always ready to play cards and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an active member of the New Life Church in Barnett, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 siblings: Dolly Duke, Bonnie Duke and Clifford “Happy” Duke and 1 child: David Stuby.
She is survived by two sisters: Mary Lou Webber and Darlene Duke; five children: Cheryl Evers, Dennis Stuby, Richard Stuby, Roger Stuby and Lana Whitehead; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
In remembrance and celebration of her life, a burial of her remains will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton, IL followed by a funeral reception at the Alton Owl’s Club. Family and friends are welcome to stop by. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com