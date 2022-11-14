Nancy Barnett

Nancy Ames Barnett, 95, of Collinsville, formerly of Medora, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022.
She was born on June 21, 1927, in Norfolk, VA.
She married Richard “Dick” Barnett on August 17, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2014.
Nancy graduated from Medora High School with the class of 1945. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education and spent the majority of her career teaching in Granite City. Nancy was very active in Delta Kapa Gamma, an education sorority. She was a master seamstress, quilter, and knitter, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by four children; Richard Mark Barnett of NM, Eric (Deanna) Barnett of Edwardsville, Sally Cameron of Collinsville, and Susan (Charles) Hileman of Collinsville; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Helen Voorhees; husband, Dick Barnett; two brothers Fredrick Ted Ames and George Voorhees; son in law Dr. Richard Cameron; daughter in law Lisa Barnett.
Graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Kemper Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Scottish Rite for Children in Collinsville.
Anderson Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
