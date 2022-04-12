Nancy Abernathy

Nancy Jo Abernathy, 74, of Brighton, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 22, 1947, in Alton, to the late Harley William Nischwitz and Lillian Mae Pollard. Harley preceded Nancy in death at young age and was raised with Lillian’s husband, Maurice Cox.
Nancy married Dayne Abernathy on December 23, 1967, in East Alton. He survives.
She retired from AT&T as a customer service representative and also worked as a beautician for several years. She was in the Red Hat Society and enjoyed playing Bunco. Nancy was a devoted volunteer for Caravan.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Dayne; two sons, Erick (Melissa) Abernathy of Jerseyville and Dirk Abernathy of Brighton; four grandchildren, Amber (Courtney) Weatherford, Derick Abernathy, Erick Abernathy Jr., and Kelsey (Dakota) Smith; two great grandchildren Isaac Chinchilla and Jameson Smith; brother Harley “Nick” (Audrey) Nischwitz.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Harley, Lillian, and her stepfather Maurice.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Funeral will be held at 10 am on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to BJC Hospice of Alton.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com