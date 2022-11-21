Nada Wright, 81, passed away at 1:53pm on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 16, 1941, in Alton, the daughter of the late Dave and Valda (Hill) Miller. She married James Kenneth Wright on April 3, 1958, in Carrollton, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2006. Survivors include a daughter: Julie Huber of Wood River, two sons and daughters in law: James Kenneth and Deanna Wright, Jr. of Peru, Indiana, Jason and Traci Wright of Fosterburg, nine grandchildren: Renee, Fredercik, Shannon, Ashley, Jason, Brianna, Cody, Dilon, Makayla, several great grandchildren, two great – great grandchildren, two sisters: Rita Albers of Bethalto, Joan Clark of California, a brother and sister in law: David and Judy Miller of Bethalto, a daughter in law: Angel Wright of Alton, a sister in law: Esther Miller of Missouri, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A homemaker, Nada enjoyed going to yard sales, playing the slots and had a love for books.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son: Jeffery, a great grandson: Carson, two brothers: Bill and Charlie.
In celebration of her life, memorial services will be held at 11am on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Memorials are suggested to SIDS and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.