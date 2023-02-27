Myron Thompson

Myron "Gene" Eugene Thompson, 86, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 8:00 pm at Alton Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born on November 25, 1936, in Jacksonville, IL the son of George and Lillie Thompson. He married Sharon Downey on November 27, 1967, in Godfrey, IL. She preceded him in death on October 8, 2013.
Myron served his country in the United States Army until October 31, 1961. He then went to work at Laclede Steel as a crane operator. Myron was a member of Godfrey Church of Christ as well as the Bethalto Volunteer Fire Department where he served as past trustee, president, and Lieutenant. He enjoyed spending his winters in Texas with his wife Sharon.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Myron and Betty Thompson of Moro, IL, Debbie and Chris Vogt of Bethalto, IL, and Robyn and David Varady of Highland, IL; grandchildren and their spouses, Misty and Ben Floyd of Bethalto, Brad and Kristina Thompson of Bethalto, and Kyle Thompson of Godfrey, and great grandchildren, Brody and Braden Floyd and Lucas Thompson.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sharon; a daughter, Rhonda Wallace; two sisters, Helen Potter and Mary Francis Thompson; and two brothers, Robert Thompson and Carson Tuttle.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 11:00 am until the time of services at 1:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Hope Animal Rescue.
