Myra J. Keiser, age 94, passed away at 6:05 pm Friday February 11, 2022, at Cedarhurst Memory Care in Edwardsville, IL.
She was born in Mt. Olive, IL on June 5, 1927, to the late Albert F. and Freda Clara (Scheller) Keiser.
Myra graduated as Valedictorian from Mt. Olive High School and worked in the Payroll Department at Alton Memorial Hospital for 36 years until she retired in 1991.
She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, sang in the choir and was a quilter at the church. She enjoyed playing the piano at the Methodist Village every Sunday night.
She is survived by three nieces, Marilyn Keiser of Bloomington, IN, Joan and Jim Machacek of Westfield, MA, and Marian Keiser of Naperville, IL, two nephews, Jim and Judy Keiser of Oak Ridge, TN and Phillip and Kathleen Keiser of Highland, IL, thirteen great Nieces and Nephews and eleven great-great Nieces and Nephews.
Her parents, two brothers Rev. Oliver Keiser, Raymond Keiser and two sisters, Lucille Keiser, and Ione Mick, and one nephew, Ralph Keiser preceded her in death.
Visitation will be Tuesday February 15, 2022 from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 11 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Mt. Olive, IL.
Memorials may be directed to the Main St. United Methodist Church Music Fund.
Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton are in charge of arrangements and online condolences and guest book can be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com