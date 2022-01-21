Mynerva "Dody" Eldora Miller, 78, of Godfrey, passed away at 9:39 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at her home in Godfrey. She was born May 7, 1943 in Dupo, IL, to Herman and Helen (Sweeney) Parker. She married Howard Edwin Miller on May 11, 1962 in East St. Louis. She graduated from Madison High School in 1961. She worked as a waitress for over 20 years, including Famous Barr, Midtown Restaurant and Tony's in Alton. She enjoyed bowling and travelling with her husband. She is survived by two daughters, Dodie (Matt) Gazda of Carlinville, IL and Nancy (Paul) Shook of Alton, IL; 6 grandchildren, Matthew Gazda II, Stefan Gazda, Jessica Crane, Chelsea Crane, Nicholas Shook, and Nicole Shook; several great-grandchildren; sisters Faye (Harley) Norby and Mary Lou Griffin; brothers Frank "Sonny" Seres and Richard Seres. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, stepfather Frank Seres, sisters Nancy Sherfy and Mary Ann Foster, and a step-grandchild, Paul Shook III. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Investigators identify man shot by police
- Burglary at Basecamp-Alton shop under investigation
- Illinois unveils ad campaign vaccination push
- Sheriff comments on state not taking county prisoners
- One in custody following Upper Alton incident
- Illinois reduces quarantine time for schools
- Charles Simpson, Sr.
- Pritzker aims to provide more COVID-19 tests for Illinois schools
- Madison County Board addresses vaccine mandates
- Man seeks funding for warming center