Monica Plummer

Monica Rose Plummer, 78, passed away 6:17 pm, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at her residence.
Born in Chicago on June 10, 1944, she was the daughter of Stephen and Rose (Wall) Tonsor.
Monica was an avid wresting and enjoyed watching soap operas and "Law and Order".
Surviving are a son, Charles (Melodee Mazur) Plummer of Cottage Hills; daughter, Kathryn Plummer of Ramsuer NC; 11 grandchildren including caregiver, Dillan Plummer; and several great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held from 2-5 pm, Thursday, February 16 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Cremation rites will be accorded following visitation.