Minnie Tindall, 83, of Bethalto passed away Friday July 1, 2022. She was born May 11, 1939 in Chester, IL to Charles Edward and Olinda (Sutterer) Donahue. Minnie was retired from Shell Oil Company where she worked as an Administrative Assistant for over 30 years. She spent time volunteering with the Girl Scouts, Alton Memorial Hospital and as a classroom grandparent in the Bethalto School District.
She is survived by a daughter, Dena Tite of Bethalto; son, Kevin Tindall of Hartford; five grandchildren, Kristi Redman Clapp, Jennifer Zimmerman, Heather Nance, Alyssa Tite and Steven Tite; seven great grandchildren, Christian Redman, Aiden Clapp, Alexis Sheppard, Lucky Nance, Liem Nance, Toby Nance and Bella Nance; brothers, James and Don Donahue of Cottage Hills; sister, Beverly Leonard of Bethalto and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pamela Tindall-Canham and a sister, Madeline Fischer.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon, Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com. Memorials can be made to the American Lung Association.