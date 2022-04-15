Minnie Retzer

Minnie R. Retzer, 87, passed away April 3, 2022 at her residence.
Born April 16, 1934 in Enterprise, MS, she was the daughter of James and Jamie (Renfrow) Denton.
She had worked in the Credit Department for Credit Control before retiring.
Minnie was a member of Roxana Church of the Nazarene where she served as the manager for the Roxana Community Theater, Secretary to the Sunday School Board, member of the church board, missionary council and chairperson of the hospitality committee. She was recognized by the church with a "Distinguished Service Award".
She spent her childhood years Mississippi. Minnie loved "front porch conversations" with family, friends, and neighbors, working in the yard and hosting tea parties. She would never turn down a trip to the fabric store, enjoying quilting, crocheting and embroidering.
Surviving are a son, Donald (June) Retzer of Wood River; three grandchildren, Christopher, Eric and Darrell Wade Retzer; two great grandchildren, Logan and Hannah Retzer; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Darrell Retzer, Brian Retzer; two brothers, James Carroll Denton, Tom Denton; and sister, Suzie Tillman.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, April 23 at Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Rodney Durr will officiate..
Interment will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Roxana Church of the Nazarene Community Theater.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.