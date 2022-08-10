Minnie Caldwell

Minnie Doris (Harris) Caldwell, 87, of Caseyville, Illinois, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on August 9, 2022 at her home.
Minnie was born September 9, 1934 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, to Frank and Gussie (Slatton) Rice.
Minnie worked as an Administrative Assistant for the University of Missouri St. Louis. She served many roles, including: Mary Kay Director, Real Estate Agent and Chapter President of the American Business Women’s Association. Minnie was also a member of Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Bridget (Larry) Brandon of Caseyville, Illinois; son, Jerry (Kathy) Harris of Lake St. Louis, Missouri; brother, Terry Gene (Emma) Rice of St. Peters, Missouri; grandson, Michael (Anne) Medley of Monrovia, Maryland; granddaughter, Jessica (Michael) Bober of Lake St. Louis, Missouri; grandson, Bryan Harris of Denver, Colorado; grandson, Kyle Harris of Lake St. Louis, Missouri; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She was preceded by her parents; first husband, Clyde “Sonny” Harris; second husband, Bobby Charles Brandon and husband, Teddy Gene Caldwell; brothers: Frankie Rice, Jerald Rice, Paul Rice Jr., and Jerry Don Rice.
A graveside service will be held on September 9, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri, under the direction of Irwin Chapel, Granite City, Illinois.