Milton Williams

Milton Edmund Williams, 57, passed away at 4:22 pm on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at home.
He was born on August 5, 1965, in Alton, IL to Danny Gene and Zoe Ann (Cassella) Williams.
Milt graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1983. He worked in the pharmaceutical industry and was employed with Marcus Research Laboratories.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and golfing. He was also a skilled chess player.
Milt is survived by two daughters, Hayley Williams, and Ellie Williams; his parents, Danny and Zoe Ann Williams of Godfrey; two sisters, Kathy (Brian) McKenney of St. Louis and Nikki (Andy) Kanallakan of Jerseyville; special nieces and nephews, Lauren (Scott) Hogle, Heidi Wickenhauser (Trey), Joe (Laura) Wickenhauser, Brittany Kanallakan, Jacob Kanallakan and Eli Kanallakan, along with many extended family members and good friends.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be 9:00 am - 10:30 am Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Celebrants, Father Steven Janoski and Deacon Jay Wackerly.
Memorials are suggested to William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.