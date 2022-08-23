obit stock color

Mildred “Sue” Irene Kelch, 68, died at 9:53 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at River Crossing in Alton. She was born April 18, 1954 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri the daughter of the late Alvin and Margaret (Bauman) Schirmer.  Surviving are three sisters, Patricia Freeman (James) of Alton, Doris Stout of Arkansas, Linda Rinehart of O’Fallon, MO and one-half brother, Kevin Schirmer of High Ridge, MO.  Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Kelch.   No services are scheduled at this time.  Memorials  may be made to the American Cancer Society.  Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.  Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com  