Mildred Crabtree, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville.
She was born October 28, 1924, in Moro, IL the daughter of William J. and Mathilda (Helmkamp) Cooper. Mildred married Clifford Crabtree at St. John’s UCC in Midway on June 22, 1946. He preceded her in death on March 24, 1989.
Mildred was a devoted wife working on the farm beside her husband. She loved vegetable and flower gardening, quilting, and was happiest when she could take long walks in the woods admiring the beauty and wonder of nature. Until macular degeneration claimed her eye sight, her favorite past time was quilting. Not only did she quilt for family and friends, she also volunteered at the quilting circle at her church and at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra. After a time, she started keeping a log and found she had over 200 quilts to her credit.
Mildred was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Midway and past member and volunteer of the Hitz Memorial Home Auxiliary in Alhambra. She was a strong woman of faith leaving a legacy of love for others and for her Lord.
Mildred is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and is “Aunt Mil” to many more individuals who loved and cared for her during these past few months.
Along with her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three sisters, Esther White, Marion Kanning and Loraine Meyer.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Midway with Pastor Lori Schafer officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ or the charity of one’s choice.
